Ames Officer Accused of Not Collecting Evidence in Sexual Assault Investigation

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University student has accused an Ames police officer of failing to collect evidence during the investigation into her alleged sexual assault.

According to the Des Moines Register, the former graduate student said she was assaulted in mid-February after a stranger lead her out AJ’s Ultra Lounge. The woman claims Ames police officer Scott Clewell requested security footage from the bar, but from the wrong night. She says this mistake allowed the footage from the time of the assault to be recorded over.

Ames police say they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.