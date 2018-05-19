× Body of Missing Grand View Wrestler Recovered From Lake Panorama

LAKE PANORAMA, Iowa — After a two-day search, the body of a Grand View University student has been located.

Twenty-two-year-old Kenton Greaves, a native of Brooklyn, New York, was tubing with friends on Lake Panorama when he fell into the water on Thursday evening and could not be found. Crews responded to the area and began searching for his body.

On Friday, a letter sent out by Grand View confirmed Greaves had died, and his body was recovered from the water shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Greaves had just completed his junior year at Grand View and was a member of the wrestling team.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.