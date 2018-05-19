× Johnston Couple Gains Social Media Fame as Royal Lookalikes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voted best couple in high school, a Johnston couple never knew they had royal ties until now.

Engaged couple Spencer Clock and Simmone Doswell became social media famous after someone compared them to the royal newlyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It’s kind of unavoidable at this point because you see them and people tag us in stuff all the time saying, ‘oh you guys are on TV again,'” says Doswell. “And we’re like, no, it’s the royal couple.”

Clock says he’s always been compared to the prince, especially as of late during the height of the royal wedding hype.

“The other day I was at the dentist, and the dentist was like, ‘has anyone ever told you that you look like Prince Harry?'” he laughs.

Doswell, like Markle, is bi-racial and had a passion for acting as a young girl. Aside from looking like them, these two don’t much about their doppelgängers but sense their personalities could be comparable.

“They seem like a really fun loving and laid back couple, which is really similar to us,” Doswell says.

Despite the pomp and circumstance, the couple says the royal wedding helped break down interracial marriage boundaries.

“I’m still waiting for the day when it’s not out of the norm and just accepted. I think this is a step in right direction and I give Prince Harry kudos for following his heart and marrying the woman he loves no matter what she looks like.”

The Johnston couple is set to marry in September and is considering adding a royal twist.