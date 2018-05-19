Sydney Milani Makes History on Final Day of State Track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The final day of the state track meet saw more records fall, a visit from mother nature, and a historic performance from SE Polk Senior Sydney Milani.

Milani became the first person to ever win the 100, 200, 400, and 800 in the same meet. She also set new all-time records in the 100, 200, and 400. The greatest track season in Iowa high school history.

The Waukee girls dominated en-route to a 3-peat. Warriors scored 122 points, the most in 4A history. The Valley boys won the final event the 4X400 relay to win the state title for the 2nd straight year.

In 3A the Pella girls won the championship after finishing runner-up the last 2 years.