× Two Alarm Fire Destroys West Des Moines Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The 911 calls came by the dozens after a home on the 2400 block of Ridgewood Drive caught fire.

That was at 9:30; by 9:45 fire fighters say the flames had quickly advanced throughout the house and at times were 30 feet in the air.

At first, crews weren’t able to locate the homeowner but then she was found outside; unharmed, but covered in soot. Her four dogs also made it out.

Firefighters say they were lucky she was located because shortly after the roof collapsed. Fire officials say the home was packed with belongings which made it hard to advance into the home.

Officials also say low winds helped prevent embers from drifting to neighboring houses which were evacuated due to their close proximity.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze, and crews are expected to be working into the early Sunday morning hours as they put out hot spots.