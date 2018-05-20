× ‘Careless Discarding of Smoking Materials’ Caused Marshalltown Fire, Officials Say

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Flames damaged a building in Marshalltown on Saturday after officials say smoking materials were carelessly discarded.

The Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of North 10th Avenue and East Main Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, crews found a fire on the deck in the rear of the structure that threatened to spread into the residence. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames before the residence was affected.

No one was injured in the fire.