Fort Dodge Police Searching for Casey's Robbery Suspect

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday night.

Officials say at 11:11 p.m., they received a report of a robbery at the Casey’s located at 1133 S. 22nd Street. Police learned a male had shown the cashier a note demanding money and then left the store after receiving an undisclosed amount. The suspect headed south, but police were unable to locate him in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’9″ and 6′ tall wearing a dark ski mask covering his face, a blue Iowa State sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Larry Hedlund with the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1426. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com, or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).