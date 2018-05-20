Grand View Wrestling Coach Speaks Out About the Loss of Ken Greaves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A fun Thursday evening on Lake Panorama went horribly wrong when 22-year-old Ken Greaves, a wrestler studying at Grand View University, fell into the water.

"I just know it happened really fast. From what I was told, some guys, you know, we only had one guy from our team that was on the boat and he was the first one that jumped in the water and tried to help him. It's just a tough situation. They weren't able to get to him," said Grand View wrestling coach Nick Mitchell.

Officials searched the lake for about two days until they found Greaves' body on Saturday afternoon.

"They try to pinpoint as close as they can to where the accident happened and use sonar and go back and forth. Search an area, mark it, search an area, and mark it," Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright said.

Mitchell said Greaves was popular on the small campus of about 2,000 students and he was a great wrestler, loved by his teammates.

"We are just trying to really help them navigate this and help them understand that it's okay to grieve right now," said Mitchell. "It's okay to feel bad. We're sad, but we are just going to do it the right way. We always talk about this program being a family, and right now is the definition of what that really is, and that's being able to lean on each other and just be there for each other at this time."

Mitchell said Greaves planned on graduating next year with a degree in criminal justice, and he was also in the Army Reserves.

"He was far enough ahead in school that he was going to be full-time first semester, part-time second semester," he said. "And just talking to his brother last night, he said he was leaning towards going on to officer candidacy school, and that was kind of his long term goal."

Mitchell said the Grand View community plans to do something to honor Greaves soon.