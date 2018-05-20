Latino Community Celebrates Elected Officials, Looks to Future in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Like many Americans, Jose Ibarra comes from a family of immigrants.

"I'm originally from Mexico, my parents moved to Iowa in 1999," he said.

When he was a young child, Ibarra’s family laid down roots in Storm Lake, where he would grow up, at one point realizing there was a difference between the town's population and its leadership.

“The city itself has a huge number of minorities, anyone from Latino to Africans, Asians, but our public office didn't show or didn't mimic that diversity,” he said.

Ibarra ran for city council and won, making him one of under 25 Latin Americans to hold office in Iowa. He says the first annual Latino Voices Together Gala is a chance to remind younger Iowans they can make a difference.

“Do something. Don’t be just sitting around and complaining and waiting for things to happen. Make things happen,” said Ibarra.

The gala was held in the East Village under the shadow of the Statehouse--a place where no Latin American holds office. The leaders of the gala hope by allowing officials to network and talk policy, that will eventually change.

“Doesn't matter if you're Latino, African American, Caucasian, doesn't matter. You want to feel like you're being heard out in government," said Latino Political Network Founder Rob Barron. "To a certain degree, I think Latinos in the state feel disengaged from government because they don't see many people like themselves, like ourselves in elected offices."

Barron says it takes on added significance following several immigration raids across the Midwest.

“If you're scared, if you're not engaged, if you don’t feel connected to government and people making decisions, obviously that's bad for us, but I think it's bad for any Iowan," he said.

The event was headlined by Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas, the only Latino holding office in Nebraska’s legislature.