In this week's Murphy's Law, Keith Murphy says Southeast Polk's Sydney Milani just turned in one of the greatest accomplishments by an Iowa High School athlete ever: the Milani Mile.
Murphy’s Law: The Milani Mile
-
Sydney Milani Sprints Toward History
-
Multi Sport Star Milani Always on the Go
-
Sydney Milani Makes History on Final Day of State Track
-
Murphy’s Law: NFL Draft Truths, and the Curious Case of Allen Lazard
-
Murphy’s Law: Iowa State and Iowa Athletics Departments Should Give Money Back
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Tigerhawk Belongs Anywhere Iowa Can Put It
-
Murphy’s Law: Wigginton and Bohannon Provide Needed Sparks
-
Murphy’s Law: Bring MLB Into Light By Turning Off Blackout Rules
-
Murphy’s Law: Make Face Masks Mandatory for Softball Pitchers
-
Murphy’s Law: The Sausage of College Football Recruiting
-
-
Drake Coach Crashes SoundOff
-
Murphy’s Law: McCaffery’s Job Security After Disappointing Season
-
Multiple Deaths in Shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, Sources Say