Single-Vehicle Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Polk County on Sunday.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 5000 block of NW 2nd Street, just north of Interstate 80. Officials say a white sedan traveling westbound on the interstate lost control and left the road just before the 2nd Street bridge. The sedan traveled onto 2nd Street and hit the bridge barrier between northbound and southbound traffic before stopping on the west side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants were hospitalized. Their conditions are currently unknown and no names of anyone involved have yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.