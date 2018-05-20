The Insiders: May 20th Edition, Quick Six

IOWA -- Jake Porter and Marco Battaglia talk about the fetal heartbeat bill, tax reform, private school vouchers, sports gambling, a libertarian leader, and their predictions in this week's Quick Six.
