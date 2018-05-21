Des Moines City Council Approves EMC Expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines City Council approved EMC Insurance's expansion proposal on Monday, which may have determined the fate of the Kaleidoscope Building.

EMC is trading the Kaleidoscope at The Hub to Blackbird Investment Group in exchange for the land that was once the downtown Younkers building. The Younkers building was under renovation when it caught fire and was destroyed in 2014. EMC now plans to expand its offices onto the location.

Blackbird plans to tear down a portion of the Kaleidoscope and build a new 33-story apartment building. The proposal has current tenants of the building a little concerned.

"I really love the people. We see the same people every day, really get to know them, and really enjoy having them," said Keith Sparks of Sally's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. "I don't have much choice. I'd rather stay here and have the restaurant. If it happens it happens."

The odds of it happening increased on Monday night when the city council signed off on plans for EMC to develop the old Younkers location. There is no word on when the planned $24 million expansion will break ground.