Des Moines City Council to Vote on Increasing Ambulance Fees

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is set to vote Monday night on a plan to increase the rates for services provided by EMTs.

The cost of basic support–showing up when called– will increase from $575 to $595. Advanced life support level one–providing basic treatment–will increase by $131, and advanced life support level two, which includes using a defibrillator, chest compressions, and more, will nearly double in price to $1,023.

The council says the rates are in line with other similar cities. Council members also estimate the city would earn $250,000 more thanks to the new rates in the next year.