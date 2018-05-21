× DMPS ‘Virtual Backpack’ Creates Easy Access to Events in Community

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools created a tool to help parents find family friendly events in the community.

“Virtual Backpack” allows parents in the district to see activities like festivals, summer camps, sporting leagues and more. It can be accessed on the district’s website or mobile app.

Director of Communications Phil Roeder said there are multiple ways to look through the virtual backpack.

“We have them organized by category. So, if it’s arts related, or sports related, if it’s a camp and things like that. People can just sort out and pick and choose what their interest is. If something has a deadline coming up, we have an expiring soon section,” Roeder said.

The “expiring soon” section lets people know when an event is about to end. There is also a “newly added” section for recent uploads.

Roeder said anyone in the community can upload a brochure or flyer to the virtual backpack. The district approves what goes online.

“It really has to be a program geared towards our students and families. We approve it, and it gets online. It’s usually the same day. If somebody submits something to us this morning for example, it would most likely be up and on our virtual backpack before the day is over with,” Roeder said.

The virtual backpack aims to help parents have easy access to family friendly events in the community.

Parents can access the virtual backpack year-round. To upload an event click here.

The virtual backpack launched at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year.