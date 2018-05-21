× Gas Prices on the Rise, Could Affect Summer Travel

IOWA — Gas prices continue to rise and could impact summer travel plans.

Gasoline website gasbuddy.com says the average retail gasoline prices in Des Moines rose 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week. The average price is now $3.10 per gallon as of Sunday, and the national average is $2.92.

An annual survey conducted by gasbuddy.com predicts summer travel will plunge as a result of the high price of gas. While 58% of respondents said they still plan to go on vacation, that’s 24% lower than in 2017. Thirty-nine percent of those respondents said high gas prices did impact their summer travel decisions.