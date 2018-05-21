Governor Reynolds Proclaims ‘Maddie Poppe Day’ in Honor of Iowa Singer in ‘American Idol’ Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The top three American Idol finalists will soon learn if they won the entire singing competition--and an Iowan is among the contestants.

Clarksville native Maddie Poppe has a shot to win it all, and she is already the first Iowan to ever make it to the finals.

Poppe and two other competitors sang three songs each during Sunday night's competition. Katy Perry was impressed with Poppe's performance, saying she had her vote. Fans were allowed to vote until 8 a.m. on Monday.

Governor Kim Reynolds is among Poppe's fans. On Facebook, the governor encouraged all Iowans to vote for Poppe as many times as possible. She also proclaimed Sunday (May 20th, 2018) to be Maddie Poppe Day in Iowa. Watch her proclamation in the video below.

This season's winner will be announced live during the season finale. After the show, all of the American Idol finalists will hit the road for a summer concert tour. So far, Iowa is not listed as a stop on the tour.