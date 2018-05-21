× Groundbreaking for New Metro Child Care Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three new child care centers are on the way to the metro to help ease the child care deficiency.

Officials broke ground for New Horizons Monday morning in West Des Moines at 9040 University Avenue.

The Minneapolis-based company plans to open three new centers in the metro, starting with the one in Des Moines at 450 Southwest 9th Street. Then they’ll open centers in West Des Moines and then Johnston. The centers should have enough room for 530 children total.

According to the Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral, Polk and Dallas counties are experiencing a shortage of child care options.

Officials believe a growing population is creating a lack of child care options

“We want to be in areas where families look for high-quality education, look for early childhood education that can help support their children in their early years. That is a predictor what happens to the child for the rest of their life,” says Jessie Watson, Regional VP of New Horizons.

The West Des Moines center will be built in late fall. The third center will be at 8633 Crescent Chase in Johnston.