Hose Management Training Helps Des Moines Firefighters Improve Skills

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines firefighters are sharpening their skills.

Every firefighter in the department is undergoing hose management training at their headquarters on Dean Avenue. Firefighters set up a water supply, then ran a hose up three stories.

Lieutenant Chris Bolten says carrying a hose is demanding work and training is essential to handling high-stress situations.

"Just to make sure we are on the same page, everyone deploying the same way. And getting the experience. There's not as many firefighters as there were in the past, so training is a necessity so we're going to learn through training," he said. "So far, they did a pretty good job. There was a few mistakes, but that's why we train to get better."

Training continues for the rest of the month.