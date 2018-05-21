Iowan Charged for Allegedly Helping Hide South Carolina Parents Who Abducted Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa woman is now charged for allegedly helping a pair of South Carolina parents who abducted their daughter.

Last week, William and Jessica Ray were arrested in Decorah. Police say they abducted their two-year-old daughter Dakota and were possibly on their way to Minnesota. Along the way, though, they were seen at an Iowa clinic and later caught after being spotted leaving Walmart in Decorah.

Police say they had help in their attempt to evade authorities. Tami Linne, a 56-year-old Bluffton resident, was charged after officials say she hid the missing toddler and the Rays in her home. Linne is facing one count of accessory to a felony.