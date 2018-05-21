× Joseph Finn Plans to Appeal Case to Iowa Supreme Court

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A West Des Moines man serving up to 30 years in prison for his part in the death of one adopted daughter and the abuse and starvation of her siblings has filed a notice he will appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Joseph Finn was originally charged with endangerment resulting in death and three counts each of kidnapping, neglect of a dependent person, and child endangerment-serious injury.

The charges relate to the October 2016 death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn and the abuse of her other siblings.

In March, Joseph Finn accepted a plea deal in the case. He pleaded guilty to three counts of assault while participating in a felony. Earlier this month, a judge imposed to maximum sentence – 10 years for each count to be served consecutively.

“The prison sentence that we all know is coming here, the prison that you will go to will be like a vacation spot compared to the prison that your kids were confined to. You’ll be fed,” Judge Hansen said.

Online court records show Joseph Finn filed a notice of appeal in the case shortly after his sentencing in early May.

Finn’s ex-wife, Nicole, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder in Natalie’s death. She filed a notice of appeal back in January.

No court dates have been scheduled yet to address the appeals.