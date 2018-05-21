× Maddie Poppe Becomes First Iowan to Win ‘American Idol’

HOLLYWOOD, California — Maddie Poppe, a native of Clarksville, Iowa, is the newest winner of American Idol!

On Sunday night, Poppe sang as part of the final three for the last time–and her performance was enough to take her all the way through the competition. Poppe was announced as the winner during Monday night’s season finale, beating out two other singers in the finals for the top spot.

Poppe is the first Iowan to win American Idol.

Governor Reynolds proclaimed Sunday, May 20th as Maddie Poppe Day in Iowa in honor of the young singer inspiring others to keep chasing their dreams.