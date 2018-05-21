× Two More Iowa State Fair Grandstand Acts Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced the two acts that will headline the Saturday night concerts at the Grandstand this summer.

The first Saturday night of the fair features rock band Daughtry, fronted by former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry. The band has had hits with “It’s Not Over, and “Over You.”

Former original member of Chicago, Peter Cetera, performs on the final Saturday of the fair. His hits include “Glory of Love” from the Karate Kid II soundtrack and “The Next Time I Fall”, a duet with Amy Grant. Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice will open for Cetera.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale May 25th at 10:00 a.m. here.

Fair organizers say there is still one more Grandstand act to be announced.