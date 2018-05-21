× Victim in Sunday Morning Fatal Crash Identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a Marshalltown woman killed in an accident early Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Miriam Ventura Parra died when the vehicle she was driving left I-80 just before the 2nd Street Bridge and went down the embankment, onto 2nd Street and struck the bridge barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic.

Parra was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers Ana Ventura and Jacquelin Gomez, both 23-years-old and from Marshalltown, were injured. They were transported to Des Moines hospitals for treatment but officials say their conditions are not available.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.