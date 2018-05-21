WWII Veteran Hoping for 100 Birthday Cards

MICHIGAN -- A Michigan veteran is about to celebrate a major milestone, and you can help make it special.
Ike Fabela will celebrate his 100th birthday on June 6th. The WWII veteran has one wish for his birthday this year: to receive 100 birthday cards. His family says since word has spread, he has been anxiously checking his mail every day, looking for cards from well-wishers across the country.
Birthday cards for Ike can be mailed to the following address:
Ike Fabela
C/O Nick Rodgers
PO Box 3112
Montrose, MI 48457