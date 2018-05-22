× Ankeny Students Take Part in Day of Service

ANKENY, Iowa — Some Ankeny students are spending their day giving back.

Tuesday morning Southview Middle School students participated in a 40,000-meal packaging event with Meals from the Heartland.

The students will also host a community concert for retired residents, assist with landscaping projects outside the school, and write postcards to soldiers and sick children.

In addition to getting students actively involved in serving their school and community, part of Tuesday’s mission was to inspire students to seek ways to improve the world.

“We’re hoping that students, through this opportunity, can understand their worth, recognize that they matter, that we care about them, and that they can really have a positive impact on the world around them,” said school counselor Malynda Zuck.

School officials added the idea for the event followed the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.