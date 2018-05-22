× Appeal Planned by Mom Who Left Kids Home Alone While Vacationing in Europe

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Johnston mother who was convicted of child endangerment charges after she left her children home alone while vacationing in Europe plans to appeal in her case.

Online court records show Erin Macke has filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Macke was initially charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21 back in September of 2017. Investigators say she left her four children, ages 6 to 12, home alone while she traveled to Germany on vacation.

She entered an Alford plea in February to the child endangerment charges, which are aggravated misdemeanors, and in exchange the firearm charge was dropped. The plea meant she didn’t admit guilt but realized there was enough evidence to convict her.

A judge sentenced her to two years of probation in April.

The notice of appeal states, “Notice is given that Erin Macke appeals to the Supreme Court of Iowa from the final ruling and order entered in this case on April 19, 2018, and from all adverse rulings and orders inhering therein.”