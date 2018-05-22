WEST DES MOINES, Iowa --- A family rivalry turned into a pitchers duel Tuesday afternoon. Cousins Luke Yacinich from Dowling, and Lincoln's TJ Mahoney threw up several frames of scoreless baseball until Yacinich delivered the first big hit of Mahoney. Yacinich doubled driving in the first run of the game, but Mahoney would not be outdone. In the top of the 6th, Mahoney broke up the shut out with a big fly to left. Yacinich and Dowling would get the final laugh with a 3-2 win.
Cousins Trade Big Hits
