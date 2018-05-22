× Crop Report Shows Good Progress for Iowa Farmers

IOWA — After a cold April and soggy start to May, Iowa farmers are fairing well in the fields.

The latest check of crop conditions shows farmers are essentially on schedule. Reports show 86% of Iowa’s corn acres have been planted, which is a little behind average. However, soybean planting is right on schedule; approximately 58% of the seed is in the ground.

Ninety-three percent of the state’s topsoil has adequate or better moisture right now, although some fields have been flooded by recent rain.