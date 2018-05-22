Immigration-Related Arrests and Deportations Causing Fears in Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Families are being thrown back to their countries and then being murdered and killed, and then they lose a mother or father or both," said Dianna Hernandez Lopez.

Lopez showed up Tuesday at the Des Moines Field Office for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to challenge the office's practices. She recorded the encounter on video, which she then shared with Channel 13. Lopez believes her brother-in-law and the two men who were in his car and arrested by ICE agents on Tuesday morning were profiled and targeted because of the color of their skin.

"They had no order for arrest for anybody," said Lopez. "None that was in that vehicle. They never showed a paper. They never showed nothing. They pulled him over, simply, I feel 100% strong, because of their skin color."

Also on Tuesday night, family and friends of the late Manuel Cano, including his mother and three siblings, gathered for a bake sale fundraiser at Union Park to console each other and raise money for funeral expenses. Cano grew up in Des Moines, but was deported to Mexico three weeks ago. According to his family and friends, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was murdered by a cartel over the weekend.

"He came here when he was three," said Maria Cano, Manuel's younger sister. "He didn't really know Mexico. He was here his whole life."

"They found him," said Martha Miranda, Cano's friend, "found him dead, cut in pieces. Yes, the cartel, and they left a note on there."

Cano's family says he was part of the DACA program and should have been protected from deportation. Court records show Cano was charged with drunk driving and eluding in September of last year. ICE will not say whether the arrest and eventual conviction lead to his deportation.