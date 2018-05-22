× Six Candidates, One Job. Here’s What We Know About Democratic Candidates for Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a crowded race–a really crowded race. Six Iowa Democrats are fighting for the chance to earn their party’s nominee to challenge Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in the November election.

The candidates will square off in the primary on June 5th. If no candidate earns at least 35% of the vote that night to secure the nomination, then delegates will choose a winner during the party’s state convention on June 16th.

All of the Democratic competitors sat down with Channel 13’s Political Director Dave Price to answer questions about their plans for the job. Their full interviews can be seen below.

