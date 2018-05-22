× Suspects Appear in Jail Court in Mike Wasike Murder Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two men who were convicted in a 2013 carjacking that left a Des Moines man with permanent brain damage, and eventually led to his death, made their initial jail court appearances Monday after being charged with his murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Terrance Cheeks and 20-year-old Leshaun Murray are already imprisoned for robbery in the case that left Mike Wasike with permanent brain damage.

Following the carjacking, Wasike was forced to live in rehabilitation facilities because of the level of medical care he needed. He died in January of 2018, as a result of the injuries he received in the 2013 beating.

In April, prosecutors brought new charges against Cheeks and Murray. They are now charged with first degree murder.

Cheeks and Murray made their initial appearances on the charge Monday in Polk County Jail Court. The pair will be held there throughout their trial.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 31st.