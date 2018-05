Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Last week, Iowa's economic development board approved a new round of tax breaks for companies to expand in the state.

Eight companies will receive tax breaks under the state's "high quality jobs program." This includes money for Atlantic Bottling to add 106 jobs in Walcott, Iowa, as well as a tax break for Tyson meats in Perry to install a new cooling system. That project will not create any jobs.

Tyson Foods had a net income over $1 billion last year.