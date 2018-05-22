× Traffic Slowdown on I-35 Southbound Following Ankeny Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Traffic on southbound I-35 in Ankeny is backed up due to an accident.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened a little before 7:45 a.m. and involved a dump truck and a passenger car. One person was reported injured, the extent of their injuries is not known at this point.

Emergency crews are letting a trickle of traffic through, in order to pass the accident, near Exit 92 in Ankeny. Most of the road is blocked because of the accident and responding emergency crews.

Drivers are being asked to take another route if possible.