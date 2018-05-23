× 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival-June 22-24

Channel 13 invites you to the biggest event of the Summer…

The Des Moines Arts Festival

Friday, June 22 11 AM to 10 PM

Saturday, June 23 11 AM to 10 PM

Sunday, June 24 11 AM to 5 PM

Western Gateway Park, Downtown Des Moines

Surrounding the famed John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

ADMISSION: FREE

Come visit all of us from Channel 13 at the corner of 15th and Grand and get your blue balloon!

Here’s what else you’ll find at eleven-time Grand Pinnacle Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival and Bravo Encore Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival®:

Juried Art Fair featuring 180 visual artists representing 37 states and the countries of Argentina and Canada who have been selected from a competitive jury process

Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program showcasing and supporting 28 Central Iowa non-profit organizations

For a full list of events throughout the three-day Festival, and to create your own personalized events calendar, visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/schedules

Get complete festival information HERE.