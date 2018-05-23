× Lockdown Ends: No Suspect Found After ‘Extensive Search’ for Man Spotted with Gun Near Waukee School

WAUKEE, Iowa – Three schools in the Waukee School District were placed on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown Wednesday morning after police received a call about a man with a gun in the area of a school. The lockdown has since ended.

Waukee police say a call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. from someone claiming they saw a white male on the Viking Trail near Stivers Ford. The caller said the man had a rifle. The man was wearing dark clothes and had a backpack on.

As a precaution, Waukee Schools put three schools on lockdown: Waukee High School, Prairieview, Waukee Middle School.

The school district notified parents through e-mail, text, and robo-call messages.

The message sent was:

“Waukee High School, Prairieview, Waukee Middle School and District Office are on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown. Waukee Community School District is working with the Waukee Police Department. We are not aware of any active threat to student safety. Classes are continuing with their normal schedules. Fifth-grade students at the Waukee High School stadium for track and field day are being relocated to their school buildings. No external visitors will be allowed into the building while we are on lockdown.”

Lt. Scott Cunningham with Waukee Police says even though only one call came in on this, the report is being taken very seriously.

Officers from Waukee, Adel, West Des Moines and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not find a suspect matching the description.

The Waukee School District says it ended the lockdown around 1:00 p.m. after an “extensive search” by police.