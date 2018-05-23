Maroons Get Golden Goal in Sub-State Semis

JOHNSTON, Iowa --- All square at one with 6:40 to play in a second overtime Dowling Sophomore Bryan Coss thumped a 15-yard game-winner. Dowling's 2-1 victory keeps the season alive with a trip to state on the line Saturday against Waukee.
