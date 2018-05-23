Mother of Waukee Student Speaks Out Following Lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa – Three schools in the Waukee School District were placed on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown Wednesday morning after police received a call about a man with a gun in the area of a school. In the wake of yet another school shooting, parents describe how they felt.

“Fear, kind of the unknowing, there's not a much more vulnerable that you can hit a parent than the threat of their child's safety” said Sara Coen.

Coen has three children, one who goes to high school at Waukee. She says her fear quickly turned into anger at the thought her community could have been next.

“It makes me angry, that was my first reaction, it makes me angry that our kids have to deal with this. That we live in a society that this is a thing at all. Just makes me feel very angry next to that fear” said Coen.

Waukee police say a call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. from someone claiming they saw a white male on the Viking Trail near Stivers Ford. The caller said the man had a rifle. The man was wearing dark clothes and had a backpack on.

As a precaution, Waukee Schools put three schools on lockdown: Waukee High School, Prairieview, Waukee Middle School.

The school district notified parents through e-mail, text, and robo-call messages.

The message sent was:

“Waukee High School, Prairieview, Waukee Middle School and District Office are on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown. Waukee Community School District is working with the Waukee Police Department. We are not aware of any active threat to student safety. Classes are continuing with their normal schedules. Fifth-grade students at the Waukee High School stadium for track and field day are being relocated to their school buildings. No external visitors will be allowed into the building while we are on lockdown.”

Lt. Scott Cunningham with Waukee Police says even though only one call came in on this, the report is being taken very seriously.

Officers from Waukee, Adel, West Des Moines and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not find a suspect matching the description.

The Waukee School District says it ended the lockdown around 1:00 p.m. after an “extensive search” by police.