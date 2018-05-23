× “No, Nothing Like That” Boulton Previously Denied Inappropriate Conduct to Channel 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nate Boulton is apologizing to three women who’ve accused him of sexual harassment, though he says his memory of the incidents differs from that of his accusers.

The Des Moines Register reported on Wednesday that three women have come forward to accuse Boulton of unwanted sexual advances. Two women tell the Register that Boulton grabbed them repeatedly at a Des Moines bar in 2015. Another women accuses Boulton of unwanted rubbing multiple times at bars while they were students at Drake University Law School.

Boulton, a first term State Senator and attorney from Des Moines, released the following response minutes after the Register published their article online. Boulton writes:

“I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward. Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight. While this is an embarrassing conversation for me to have today, I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion.”

Earlier this month Channel 13’s Dave Price asked Boulton whether or not there are any skeletons in his closet. He told Dave he would not face any credible accusations about his sexual harrasment in his past.