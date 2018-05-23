× New ‘Innovation Lab’ at SCI Will Focus on Technology Learning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Microsoft Community Empowerment has donated money to the Science Center of Iowa and Blank IMAX Theater to fund and support the next generation of innovators.

The $225,000 will create an “Innovation Lab” at the center.

President of the Science Center of Iowa Curt Simmons said the Innovation Lab is an extension to its current “Maker’s Lab.”

“Businesses today are looking for employees with technical ability, but the thing that they most desire is to have creator thinkers and logical problem solvers, innovators. The skill of innovation is learnable and therefore teachable. The biggest thing we want out of this is to create a new generation of innovated thinkers,” Simmons said.

The Makers Lab lets people use their creativity to build different types of tools. Simmons said the Innovation Lab will focus on technology.

“Technology is a big part of STEM. Our intention is not to just teach about technology, and be a showcase of technology but to show how to utilize technology to uncover the creative ideas you have,” Simmons said.

People will be able to create objects with 3D printers, build and take a part robots, develop new ideas with technology and more.

“It’s not just about interacting with exhibits, it’s a whole new mindset. It’s about learning how to explore your creative potential, and for us to ultimately grow innovators in this community,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the center is still looking over designs, but the space will have tool kits and spaces to move different spaces around.

In addition, students will have workshops in the lab and hold teacher professional development workshops.

The Innovation Lab will open to the public by the end of 2018, early 2019.