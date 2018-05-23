Norway Iowa Celebrates May 23, 2018 at the Post Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWAY, Iowa- The small town in Benton County spent Wednesday celebrating 52318 day. Most likely, the only town in Iowa to mark this date. May 23, 2018, can also be written 52318, which is the Norway zip code.

The US Postal service keeps track of towns, which happen to have a zip code, which coincides with a calendar date. May 23rd of this year, it was Norway’s turn, and the town did not miss the chance, thanks to the local Post Office, which threw a party for the town.

“The post office does like to celebrate the cities and towns were located in,” said Norway Postmaster Terry Schroeder, “It doesn’t happen very often that the zip meets the date in this case we have 52318 which is May 23 of 18.”

The Post Office celebration included hotdogs, and a special cake. They also issued a post office hand stamp for cancellation, in tribute to Norway’s proud baseball history.

The town’s high school, which closed in 1991 garnered 20 state baseball championships, from the 60’s up until the last game in 1991. That year Norway came from behind to win it’s last game ever for a State Championship. Later, a movie was made about the team called Final Season.

“I was really surprised because I didn’t even think of it and then she said 52318 day, oh I get it,” said Shona Frese, Director of the Norway Baseball Museum.

“I’ve been here 87 years and there’s no place like Norway,” said Robert Holland. “My kids say the same thing, they always come back to Norway.”

Holland added that he never expected the Post Office to throw a party here, but he liked the idea so much, he decided to help serve the hotdogs and cake they celebrated with.

“There’s certain circumstances, where we can really kind of let our hair down a little bit, and enjoy a celebration,” said Lisa Rolph, who is the Postmaster for Amana, and supervises the Norway office.

As a part of the celebration the Norway Post Office displayed posters showing the small town’s proud baseball heritage, including lists of all the pro baseball players from Norway.

The Norway Baseball Museum welcomes visitors, you can check their Facebook Page to find out when they are open.