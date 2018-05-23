× ‘Out to Lunch’ Events Add a Festival Feeling to Your Lunch Break

DES MOINES, Iowa — Going to a festival in the middle of your work day might seem impossible. But the Greater Des Moines Partnership is making it even easier to switch up your lunch routine.

Every Wednesday until the end of June from 11 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. The Greater Des Moines Partnership will host an “Out to Lunch” pop-up festival with food trucks, food vendors and live entertainment.

“It’s just a great way to get people out of the office and enjoy the outdoor weather, bring some fun elements to working downtown but if you don’t work downtown come on down too, it’s just a great way to explore different areas of downtown. Each of the six events are in a different location so you can discover different areas of downtown that you might not have been familiar with,” Greater Des Moines Partnership Downtown Events Director Colleen Murphy said.

The schedule of events and their locations:

Wednesday, May 23 at Iowa State Capitol – West Lawn.

Wednesday, May 30 on High Street between Seventh and Eighth Streets.

Wednesday, June 6 on Walnut Street between 10th and 12th Streets.

Wednesday, June 13 at Cowles Commons.

Wednesday, June 20 on Walnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Wednesday, June 27 on East Court Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

Murphy said between 1,200 and 1,500 people come over the lunch hour, but you don’t have to worry about long lines because there will be between five and eight food trucks or vendors at each event.

“All of the different variety of food vendors from Say Cheese grilled cheese, to barbecue to Hawaiian grill and some of my favorites the ice cream trucks will make an appearance at some of the events if you want to grab some ice cream for lunch,” Murphy said.

The events are free to attend and there is a free and easy way to get there with the DART D-Line buses, which will take you to every event. They are marked shuttles that make a loop around Locust Street and Grand Avenue every ten minutes.

“The D-Line makes it really easy to get to the events without worrying about ‘do I have enough time to walk? Do I have enough time to get back to the office?’ if you have that lunch hour, the D-Line makes it so much faster to actually spend your lunch hour enjoying the event,” Murphy said.