Plea Hearing Scheduled for Two Suspects in Noah Campbell Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – A plea hearing has been scheduled for two of the three people charged in the murder of 19-year-old Noah Campbell.

Online court records show a plea hearing has been set for May 30th for 19-year-old Daniel Lamay and 30-year-old Crystal Lee. Both are charged with first degree murder in the 2017 shooting that took Campbell’s life.

Details of the plea agreement were not filed online but documents show sentencing for the pair will happen at the same hearing.

Twenty-year-old Malik Mandujano is also charged in the case. He was arrested in Florida on a material witness warrant and extradited to Iowa in April. After his return, he was charged with first degree murder.

Mandujano’s trial is scheduled for July 16th.