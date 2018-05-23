× Police: Man with Sledgehammer Chased Neighbor During Argument

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he chased his neighbor with a sledgehammer Tuesday.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Pleasant Drive Tuesday night after receiving a call about the incident. A man told officers he heard his neighbor, 26-year-old Ryan Pastorik, screaming at their property line and went outside to check what was wrong.

An argument began, and police say Pastorik began chasing the man around their yards and down the street, while wielding a large sledgehammer. Police say the incident was captured on video and there were also other neighbors who witnessed it.

After police arrived Pastorik ran into his home, but eventually came out and was arrested.

Pastorik is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.