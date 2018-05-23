× Three Waukee Schools on ‘Non-Emergency Lockdown’

WAUKEE, Iowa – Three schools in the Waukee School District are on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown.

The lockdown was enacted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The school district notified parents through e-mail, text, and robo-call messages.

The message sent was:

“Waukee High School, Prairieview, Waukee Middle School and District Office are on a precautionary non-emergency lockdown. Waukee Community School District is working with the Waukee Police Department. We are not aware of any active threat to student safety. Classes are continuing with their normal schedules. Fifth-grade students at the Waukee High School stadium for track and field day are being relocated to their school buildings. No external visitors will be allowed into the building while we are on lockdown.”

Spokesperson for the City of Waukee, Summer Evans, would not comment on what prompted the lockdown but did says there was not a specific threat to students.

We will update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.