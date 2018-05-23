Woman Says She Witnessed Nate Boulton Inappropriately Touch Her Friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "I saw Nate put his hand on Sharon`s back and then move it down to her butt, " said Ash Bruxvoort. "Then Sharon and I made eye contact and I remember thinking like, what is that about?"

Bruxvoort says the alleged inappropriate contact happened in November of 2015, at Wooly's, at an event called "Drag King." Bruxvoort says she and her friend Sharon Wegner, met at the Continental beforehand, and that's where they ran into Boulton.

"She (Sharon) introduced me to Nate Boulton there that night," said Bruxvoort. Bruxvoort says Boulton and his wife decided they would join her and Wegner to attend the event.

"Then we were at Wooly's, I was getting a drink and everybody else including Nate`s wife, so Nate, Sharon, some other people that we know I think, were all standing in a circle," recounted Bruxvoort.

That's when Bruxvoort says she witnessed inappropriate touching by Boulton.

"I was observing Sharon obviously felt uncomfortable with Nate and felt in a position that she felt like she could not say stop touching me, and you would think that her pulling away from him and his wife being there would be enough for him to know that it was time to stop touching her," said Bruxvoort.

Bruxvoort says Sharon didn't feel comfortable speaking out at the time.

"He was openly campaigning at the time," said Bruxvoort. "He was a powerful lawyer in Des Moines. Sharon is also an attorney. He for sure has power and women are just base level at a lower level than men are, and so when you're a professional trying to move up in your career, you have to work with these men who are going to be powerful men."

But Bruxvoort says times have changed.

"It`s just easier to not rock the boat and I think we have to remember, this was three years ago," said Bruxvoort. "Things were really different back then. There wasn't this huge wave of women coming forward. There weren't all of these people coming out in support of these women."