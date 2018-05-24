Ames Kicks Off Healthy Life Center Campaign With Three Million Dollar Gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-A campaign for an almost $50 million dollar Healthy Life Center was launched in Ames on Thursday morning with a three million dollar kick-off gift.

Bill and Mary Fitch donated three million dollars to help establish the Fitch Aquatic Center inside the new proposed project. Mary Fitch’s parents donated to help launch the Furman Ames Aquatic Center almost ten years ago.

“It’s been wonderful to see how many residents embraced that facility,” said Rich Fitch. “Mary and I feel fortunate to give back to the community, in a way that will benefit a healthy lifestyle for all ages, it is our dream for the community to rally behind this healthy life center."

The effort is a partnership between the City of Ames, Iowa State University, DMACC, Story County, and Heartland Senior Services.

“To provide a one of a kind center, that makes the life-long goal of healthy living accessible and enjoyable to people of all ages and social economic status,” said former Ames Mayor Ann Campbell. “We come to the philanthropic stage, and ultimately after that is complete, the citizens of Ames will be asked to vote on a band issue.

The goal is to raise $18.2 million dollars privately, and then ask residents of Ames to approve a $17 million dollar bond issue.

The proposed complex would be built on Scholl Road, north of Ontario on a piece of ground now owned by Iowa State University.