Festival Season Kicks Off with CelebrAsian

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Festival season kicks off in Des Moines this weekend with CelebrAsian, a festival put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance. CelebrAsian has been going on every May for 16 years and each year around 50,000 to 60,000 people attend.

“You don’t have to travel to Asia, this is it, CelebrAsian is a place for you to learn more about the Asian culture, experience the diversity group in Des Moines and most importantly the food,” Iowa Asian Alliance Volunteer Alex Duong said.

There will be 13 different villages at the CelebrAsian festival that will represent their culture with traditional fashion, educational activities and authentic food. There will also be 20 different food trucks.

“From chicken feet to Vietnamese beef noodle which is called Pho, to plenty of spring rolls, egg rolls, and a different variety of food and papaya salad, for those of you who are interested in spice and spicy food, I would highly recommend papaya salad at the festival,” Duong said.

There is also a cosplay costume contest where most people dress up as their favorite Japanese anime character as well as a fashion show.

“I’m excited for the fashion show which is 13 villages coming together, have their traditional attire and walk around the main stage here and showcase their cultures through performances,” Duong said.

CelebrAsian is Friday May 25th and Saturday May 26th from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. at Western Gateway Park downtown. To help you navigate the festival there is a free app called “Celebrasian” that shows you where every booth and food truck is located.