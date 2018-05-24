Iowa Marines Getting a New Training Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANGER, Iowa -- Iowa Marines will soon have a new place closer to home to train.

On Thursday ground was broken on a new US Marine and Navy training center near Granger. The facility is expected to be open in Spring 2019. It will be used for training by Marine and Navy reserve soldiers.

Col. Steve White with the USMC says the location of the new facility is key. It is located just a few miles away from Camp Dodge. He says that will open opportunities to "cross-train" with the Iowa National Guard. He also says it will re-enforce the partnership that all branches of the military need in modern warfare.