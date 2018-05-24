× Lawsuit Accusing Gov. Reynolds of Illegal Budget Transfer Dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of illegally transferring money to balance the state’s budget was dismissed this week at the request of the plaintiffs, a group of Democratic lawmakers.

Seven House Democrats including Christopher Hall, Marti Anderson, Liz Bennett, Bruce Hunter, Jerry Kearns, Monica Kurth and Amy Nielsen filed a lawsuit in January accusing Governor Reynolds of illegally transferring state funds last summer. That money was used to cover a budget shortfall in FY2017. On Wednesday the plaintiffs asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Governor Reynolds is still facing two other lawsuits tied to legislation. The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year on a case brought by the ACLU challenging a law that requires a 72-hour-waiting period before a woman can have an abortion. The ACLU is also suing to challenge the new “fetal heartbeat bill” that would take effect on July 1st. A hearing on that case will be held June 1st. A judge could act to block the law from taking effect.